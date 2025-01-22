Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2284.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹2280.10. The stock experienced a high of ₹2314.85 and a low of ₹2254.15, indicating some volatility. The market capitalization stood at ₹216,703.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2208.90, with a trading volume of 100,159 shares on the BSE.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹2258.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a decline of 27.99%, reaching the same price of ₹2258.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.91%
|3 Months
|-20.48%
|6 Months
|-21.98%
|YTD
|-0.92%
|1 Year
|-27.99%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2298.7
|Support 1
|2238.7
|Resistance 2
|2336.85
|Support 2
|2216.85
|Resistance 3
|2358.7
|Support 3
|2178.7
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1410 k & BSE volume was 100 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2314.85 & ₹2254.15 yesterday to end at ₹2259.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend