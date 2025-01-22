Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 2280.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2259.65 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2284.85 and closed slightly lower at 2280.10. The stock experienced a high of 2314.85 and a low of 2254.15, indicating some volatility. The market capitalization stood at 216,703.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 3394 and a low of 2208.90, with a trading volume of 100,159 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at 2258.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a decline of 27.99%, reaching the same price of 2258.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.91%
3 Months-20.48%
6 Months-21.98%
YTD-0.92%
1 Year-27.99%
22 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12298.7Support 12238.7
Resistance 22336.85Support 22216.85
Resistance 32358.7Support 32178.7
22 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1510 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1214 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1410 k & BSE volume was 100 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2280.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2314.85 & 2254.15 yesterday to end at 2259.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

