Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints' stock opened at ₹2817 and closed at ₹2816.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2865 and the low was ₹2800. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹273294.0 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹3566.9 and ₹2671 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 69387 shares.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.25%
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Asian Paints indicates the possibility of a positive price movement. Traders are advised to consider holding onto their long positions.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints stock reached a low of ₹2850 and a high of ₹2891.8 on the current day.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.19% lower than yesterday
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 12 AM is 14.19% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2880.7, down by 1.07%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2896.88 and 2875.53 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 2875.53 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2896.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2886.55
|Support 1
|2874.3
|Resistance 2
|2893.4
|Support 2
|2868.9
|Resistance 3
|2898.8
|Support 3
|2862.05
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2823.81
|10 Days
|2823.76
|20 Days
|2848.96
|50 Days
|2851.14
|100 Days
|2995.07
|300 Days
|3092.15
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2881.95, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹2850.25
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2878.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2905.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2905.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -22.84% lower than yesterday
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded by 11 AM is 22.84% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2882.9, down by 1.15%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints reached a peak of 2891.8 and a low of 2870.45 during the last trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 2881.67 (Resistance level 1) in the same hour, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2896.88
|Support 1
|2875.53
|Resistance 2
|2905.02
|Support 2
|2862.32
|Resistance 3
|2918.23
|Support 3
|2854.18
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints trading at ₹2880.55, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹2850.25
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2878.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2905.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2905.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Today, Asian Paints' stock price increased by 1.18% to reach ₹2884, outperforming its peers. While Linde India is declining, Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, and SRF, among others, are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.12% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2884.0
|33.75
|1.18
|3566.9
|2671.0
|276530.1
|Pidilite Industries
|3029.45
|13.55
|0.45
|3116.0
|2293.1
|154072.37
|Solar Industries India
|9779.95
|322.4
|3.41
|9499.95
|3456.95
|88498.83
|Linde India
|9572.0
|-116.2
|-1.2
|9892.4
|3851.45
|81634.06
|SRF
|2295.0
|9.35
|0.41
|2697.45
|2050.0
|68262.48
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 11.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -42.78% lower than yesterday
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded by 10 AM is 42.78% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹2877, a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints touched a high of 2876.75 & a low of 2850.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2881.67
|Support 1
|2855.82
|Resistance 2
|2892.13
|Support 2
|2840.43
|Resistance 3
|2907.52
|Support 3
|2829.97
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.49% today, reaching ₹2864.25, in line with other companies in the industry such as Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, Linde India, and SRF, which are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen slight gains of 0.11% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2864.25
|14.0
|0.49
|3566.9
|2671.0
|274636.38
|Pidilite Industries
|3048.15
|32.25
|1.07
|3116.0
|2293.1
|155023.42
|Solar Industries India
|9770.0
|312.45
|3.3
|9499.95
|3456.95
|88408.79
|Linde India
|9692.8
|4.6
|0.05
|9892.4
|3851.45
|82664.29
|SRF
|2287.7
|2.05
|0.09
|2697.45
|2050.0
|68045.35
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.39%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2872.4, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹2850.25
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2872.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2812.88 and ₹2878.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2812.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2878.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at ₹2857.60. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has decreased by -7.56% to ₹2857.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.5%
|3 Months
|-6.45%
|6 Months
|-8.98%
|YTD
|-16.18%
|1 Year
|-7.56%
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2879.57
|Support 1
|2813.62
|Resistance 2
|2906.23
|Support 2
|2774.33
|Resistance 3
|2945.52
|Support 3
|2747.67
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 12.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 991 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1538 k
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 921 k & BSE volume was 69 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints closed at ₹2816.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2865 & ₹2800 yesterday to end at ₹2816.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
