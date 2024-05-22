Hello User
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 01:16 PM IST Trade
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 2850.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2881.95 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints' stock opened at 2817 and closed at 2816.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2865 and the low was 2800. The market capitalization of the company stood at 273294.0 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 3566.9 and 2671 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 69387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.25%

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Asian Paints indicates the possibility of a positive price movement. Traders are advised to consider holding onto their long positions.

22 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints stock reached a low of 2850 and a high of 2891.8 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.19% lower than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded until 12 AM is 14.19% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2880.7, down by 1.07%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2896.88 and 2875.53 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 2875.53 and selling near the hourly resistance of 2896.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12886.55Support 12874.3
Resistance 22893.4Support 22868.9
Resistance 32898.8Support 32862.05
22 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2823.81
10 Days2823.76
20 Days2848.96
50 Days2851.14
100 Days2995.07
300 Days3092.15
22 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2881.95, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹2850.25

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of 2878.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2905.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2905.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:50 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -22.84% lower than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The volume of Asian Paints traded by 11 AM is 22.84% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 2882.9, down by 1.15%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints reached a peak of 2891.8 and a low of 2870.45 during the last trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 2881.67 (Resistance level 1) in the same hour, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12896.88Support 12875.53
Resistance 22905.02Support 22862.32
Resistance 32918.23Support 32854.18
22 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints trading at ₹2880.55, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹2850.25

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of 2878.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2905.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2905.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Today, Asian Paints' stock price increased by 1.18% to reach 2884, outperforming its peers. While Linde India is declining, Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, and SRF, among others, are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.12% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2884.033.751.183566.92671.0276530.1
Pidilite Industries3029.4513.550.453116.02293.1154072.37
Solar Industries India9779.95322.43.419499.953456.9588498.83
Linde India9572.0-116.2-1.29892.43851.4581634.06
SRF2295.09.350.412697.452050.068262.48
22 May 2024, 11:04 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 11.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy6677
    Hold12121112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
22 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -42.78% lower than yesterday

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Asian Paints traded by 10 AM is 42.78% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 2877, a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints touched a high of 2876.75 & a low of 2850.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12881.67Support 12855.82
Resistance 22892.13Support 22840.43
Resistance 32907.52Support 32829.97
22 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.49% today, reaching 2864.25, in line with other companies in the industry such as Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, Linde India, and SRF, which are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen slight gains of 0.11% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2864.2514.00.493566.92671.0274636.38
Pidilite Industries3048.1532.251.073116.02293.1155023.42
Solar Industries India9770.0312.453.39499.953456.9588408.79
Linde India9692.84.60.059892.43851.4582664.29
SRF2287.72.050.092697.452050.068045.35
22 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.39%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

22 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2872.4, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹2850.25

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at 2872.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2812.88 and 2878.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2812.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2878.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at 2857.60. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has decreased by -7.56% to 2857.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.5%
3 Months-6.45%
6 Months-8.98%
YTD-16.18%
1 Year-7.56%
22 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12879.57Support 12813.62
Resistance 22906.23Support 22774.33
Resistance 32945.52Support 32747.67
22 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 12.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy6677
    Hold12121112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
22 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 991 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1538 k

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 921 k & BSE volume was 69 k.

22 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints closed at ₹2816.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2865 & 2800 yesterday to end at 2816.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

