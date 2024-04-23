Hello User
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 2808.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2844 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2849.55 and closed at 2808.45 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 2849.55, while the lowest was 2816. The market capitalization stands at 272,694.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3566.9, and the 52-week low is 2766.05. On the BSE, the trading volume was 18172 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2844, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹2808.45

Asian Paints stock is currently trading at 2844, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 35.55. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting potential growth and investor interest in the company.

23 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2808.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Asian Paints on the BSE, the volume was 18172 shares with a closing price of 2808.45.

