Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2298 and closed at ₹2292.9, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2317.5 and a low of ₹2276.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹218809.4 crore, Asian Paints' performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹3422 and low of ₹2266. The BSE volume for the day was 174,659 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 11.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 82.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 299 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2317.5 & ₹2276.5 yesterday to end at ₹2283.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend