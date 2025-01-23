Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2025, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 2259.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2262.75 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2261.8 and closed slightly lower at 2259.65. The stock reached a high of 2270 and a low of 2246 during the day. With a market capitalization of 216,871.50 crore, Asian Paints' 52-week high stands at 3394 and the low at 2208.9. The trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 70,772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2259.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2270 & 2246 yesterday to end at 2262.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

