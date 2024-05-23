Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 2850.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2885 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints opened at 2854 and closed at 2850.25 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 2894, while the lowest was 2850. The market capitalization of Asian Paints was 276625.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 3566.9 and the 52-week low was 2671. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22531.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.63% and is currently trading at 2904.40 today. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has dropped by -7.53% to 2904.40. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22614.10.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.56%
3 Months-5.94%
6 Months-7.89%
YTD-15.18%
1 Year-7.53%
23 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12907.77Support 12849.47
Resistance 22930.48Support 22813.88
Resistance 32966.07Support 32791.17
23 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 10.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy6677
    Hold12121112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
23 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints closed at ₹2850.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2894 & 2850 yesterday to end at 2850.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

