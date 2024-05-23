Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints opened at ₹2854 and closed at ₹2850.25 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2894, while the lowest was ₹2850. The market capitalization of Asian Paints was ₹276625.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2671. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22531.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.63% and is currently trading at ₹2904.40 today. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has dropped by -7.53% to ₹2904.40. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22614.10.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.56%
|3 Months
|-5.94%
|6 Months
|-7.89%
|YTD
|-15.18%
|1 Year
|-7.53%
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2907.77
|Support 1
|2849.47
|Resistance 2
|2930.48
|Support 2
|2813.88
|Resistance 3
|2966.07
|Support 3
|2791.17
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 10.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2894 & ₹2850 yesterday to end at ₹2850.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.