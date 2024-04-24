Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock sees gains in today's trading session

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2846.5 and closed at ₹2841.9 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹2876 and the low was ₹2843.45. The market capitalization was ₹275604.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 47926 shares traded.
Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.16%; Futures open interest increased by 0.59%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to hold onto their long positions.
Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2875.3, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2874.35
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2875.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2853.35 and ₹2887.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2853.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2887.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.14% and is currently trading at ₹2878.45. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has decreased by -0.56% to ₹2878.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|-10.18%
|6 Months
|-6.42%
|YTD
|-15.5%
|1 Year
|-0.56%
Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2887.3
|Support 1
|2853.35
|Resistance 2
|2899.6
|Support 2
|2831.7
|Resistance 3
|2921.25
|Support 3
|2819.4
Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 694212 as compared to the 20 day avg of 1203120
The trading volume yesterday was 42.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 676.00 k & BSE volume was 18.00 k.
Asian Paints share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is
The stock traded in the range of ₹2876 & ₹2843.45 yesterday to end at ₹2841.9. The technical trend suggests that the stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
