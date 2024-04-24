Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock sees gains in today's trading session

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2846.5 and closed at ₹2841.9 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹2876 and the low was ₹2843.45. The market capitalization was ₹275604.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 47926 shares traded.
An increase in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to hold onto their long positions.
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2875.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2853.35 and ₹2887.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2853.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2887.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.14% and is currently trading at ₹2878.45. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has decreased by -0.56% to ₹2878.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|-10.18%
|6 Months
|-6.42%
|YTD
|-15.5%
|1 Year
|-0.56%
The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2887.3
|Support 1
|2853.35
|Resistance 2
|2899.6
|Support 2
|2831.7
|Resistance 3
|2921.25
|Support 3
|2819.4
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 42.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 676.00 k & BSE volume was 18.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2876 & ₹2843.45 yesterday to end at ₹2841.9. The technical trend suggests that the stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
