Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Asian Paints stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 2874.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2875.3 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2846.5 and closed at 2841.9 on the last day. The high for the day was 2876 and the low was 2843.45. The market capitalization was 275604.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 47926 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.16%; Futures open interest increased by 0.59%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to hold onto their long positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2875.3, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2874.35

Asian Paints share price is at 2875.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2853.35 and 2887.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2853.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2887.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Asian Paints has increased by 0.14% and is currently trading at 2878.45. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has decreased by -0.56% to 2878.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.07%
3 Months-10.18%
6 Months-6.42%
YTD-15.5%
1 Year-0.56%
24 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12887.3Support 12853.35
Resistance 22899.6Support 22831.7
Resistance 32921.25Support 32819.4
24 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy7777
Hold11111112
Sell10101010
Strong Sell5554
24 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 694212 as compared to the 20 day avg of 1203120

The trading volume yesterday was 42.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 676.00 k & BSE volume was 18.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 2876 & 2843.45 yesterday to end at 2841.9. The technical trend suggests that the stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

