Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2300 and closed at ₹2283.05, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2302.45 and a low of ₹2266.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹218,507.4 crore, the stock is currently positioned between its 52-week high of ₹3422 and a low of ₹2266. The BSE volume recorded was 149,709 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2299.32
|Support 1
|2262.82
|Resistance 2
|2319.18
|Support 2
|2246.18
|Resistance 3
|2335.82
|Support 3
|2226.32
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 11.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 855 k & BSE volume was 149 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2302.45 & ₹2266.8 yesterday to end at ₹2279. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend