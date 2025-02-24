Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 24 Feb 2025, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 2249.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2257.20 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2249.05 and closed slightly higher at 2249.30. The stock reached a high of 2266.50 and dipped to a low of 2236.35. With a market capitalization of 216510.13 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 28,749. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3394 and a low of 2186.35.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12271.53Support 12242.73
Resistance 22283.07Support 22225.47
Resistance 32300.33Support 32213.93
24 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2395.0, 6.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1122
    Buy7766
    Hold991010
    Sell11111111
    Strong Sell6655
24 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 784 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1504 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 755 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2249.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2266.50 & 2236.35 yesterday to end at 2257.20. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

