Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2249.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹2249.30. The stock reached a high of ₹2266.50 and dipped to a low of ₹2236.35. With a market capitalization of ₹216510.13 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 28,749. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2186.35.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2271.53
|Support 1
|2242.73
|Resistance 2
|2283.07
|Support 2
|2225.47
|Resistance 3
|2300.33
|Support 3
|2213.93
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2395.0, 6.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 755 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2266.50 & ₹2236.35 yesterday to end at ₹2257.20. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.