Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2262.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹2262.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2301.85 and a low of ₹2246.70, reflecting some volatility during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹218,237.70 crore, Asian Paints continues to be a significant player in the market. The trading volume on the BSE was 43,964 shares, with the 52-week high and low recorded at ₹3394 and ₹2208.90, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2527.0, 11.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1142 k & BSE volume was 43 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2301.85 & ₹2246.7 yesterday to end at ₹2276.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.