Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 2262.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2276.45 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2262.55 and closed slightly higher at 2262.75. The stock reached a high of 2301.85 and a low of 2246.70, reflecting some volatility during the session. With a market capitalization of 218,237.70 crore, Asian Paints continues to be a significant player in the market. The trading volume on the BSE was 43,964 shares, with the 52-week high and low recorded at 3394 and 2208.90, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2527.0, 11.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2080.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111110
    Strong Sell5555
24 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1186 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1218 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1142 k & BSE volume was 43 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2262.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2301.85 & 2246.7 yesterday to end at 2276.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

