Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints' stock opened at ₹2886 and closed at ₹2886.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹2920 and the low was ₹2878. The market capitalization stood at ₹278299.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2671. The BSE volume for the day was 79525 shares.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 10.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1181 k & BSE volume was 79 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2920 & ₹2878 yesterday to end at ₹2886.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.