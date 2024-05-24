Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 2886.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2902.45 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints' stock opened at 2886 and closed at 2886.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 2920 and the low was 2878. The market capitalization stood at 278299.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3566.9 and the 52-week low was 2671. The BSE volume for the day was 79525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 10.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy6677
    Hold12121111
    Sell10101011
    Strong Sell5554
24 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1261 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1533 k

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1181 k & BSE volume was 79 k.

24 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints closed at ₹2886.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2920 & 2878 yesterday to end at 2886.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

