Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 25 Apr 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 2874.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2870.2 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Yesterday, Asian Paints opened at 2885.95 and closed at 2874.35. The stock reached a high of 2885.95 and a low of 2859.80 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 275206.89 crore, with a 52-week high of 3566.90 and a 52-week low of 2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 47258 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12881.4Support 12858.3
Resistance 22893.8Support 22847.6
Resistance 32904.5Support 32835.2
25 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 11.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
25 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 765 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1195 k

The trading volume yesterday was 35.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 718 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2874.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2885.95 & 2859.8 yesterday to end at 2874.35.the stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.