Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Sees Positive Trading Gains Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2253.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹2257.20. The stock reached a high of ₹2259 and a low of ₹2241 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹215670.83 crore, Asian Paints continues to operate within a 52-week range, with a high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2186.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 28,147 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints' share price increased by 0.18% today, reaching ₹2252.45, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like Pidilite Industries, SRF, and Berger Paints India experienced declines, whereas Solar Industries India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remained relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2252.45
|4.0
|0.18
|3394.0
|2186.35
|216054.51
|Pidilite Industries
|2726.0
|-36.4
|-1.32
|3414.4
|2663.7
|138657.32
|SRF
|2738.25
|-19.4
|-0.7
|2994.85
|2088.55
|81168.52
|Solar Industries India
|8891.0
|25.6
|0.29
|13300.0
|6698.25
|80454.71
|Berger Paints India
|501.75
|-1.1
|-0.22
|629.6
|437.8
|58498.77
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Asian Paints suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at ₹2252.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2238.97 and ₹2256.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2238.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2256.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹2248.00. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by 24.77%, also landing at ₹2248.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.21%
|3 Months
|-1.74%
|6 Months
|-29.17%
|YTD
|-1.54%
|1 Year
|-24.77%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2256.97
|Support 1
|2238.97
|Resistance 2
|2266.98
|Support 2
|2230.98
|Resistance 3
|2274.97
|Support 3
|2220.97
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2395.0, 6.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|6
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 765 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2259 & ₹2241 yesterday to end at ₹2248.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.