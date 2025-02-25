Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints Sees Positive Trading Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 2248.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2252.45 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2253.65 and closed slightly higher at 2257.20. The stock reached a high of 2259 and a low of 2241 during the day. With a market capitalization of 215670.83 crore, Asian Paints continues to operate within a 52-week range, with a high of 3394 and a low of 2186.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 28,147 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:56 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Stock Peers

Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints' share price increased by 0.18% today, reaching 2252.45, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Companies like Pidilite Industries, SRF, and Berger Paints India experienced declines, whereas Solar Industries India saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remained relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2252.454.00.183394.02186.35216054.51
Pidilite Industries2726.0-36.4-1.323414.42663.7138657.32
SRF2738.25-19.4-0.72994.852088.5581168.52
Solar Industries India8891.025.60.2913300.06698.2580454.71
Berger Paints India501.75-1.1-0.22629.6437.858498.77
25 Feb 2025, 09:42 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Asian Paints suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

25 Feb 2025, 09:36 AM IST Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints trading at ₹2252.45, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹2248.45

Asian Paints Live Updates: Asian Paints share price is at 2252.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2238.97 and 2256.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2238.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2256.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.02%, currently trading at 2248.00. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by 24.77%, also landing at 2248.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.21%
3 Months-1.74%
6 Months-29.17%
YTD-1.54%
1 Year-24.77%
25 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12256.97Support 12238.97
Resistance 22266.98Support 22230.98
Resistance 32274.97Support 32220.97
25 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2395.0, 6.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1122
    Buy7766
    Hold991010
    Sell11111111
    Strong Sell6655
25 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 793 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1495 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 765 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2257.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2259 & 2241 yesterday to end at 2248.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.