Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2860.35 and closed at ₹2867.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2868.85 and a low of ₹2829.65. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹274,233.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹3566.9 and ₹2766.05 respectively. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 68,611 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Asian Paints has dropped by -0.01% and is currently trading at ₹2861.30. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has decreased by -1.67% to ₹2861.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.91%
|3 Months
|-7.72%
|6 Months
|-3.34%
|YTD
|-15.9%
|1 Year
|-1.67%
The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2877.65
|Support 1
|2836.8
|Resistance 2
|2894.2
|Support 2
|2812.5
|Resistance 3
|2918.5
|Support 3
|2795.95
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 11.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 35.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 718 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2868.85 & ₹2829.65 yesterday to end at ₹2867.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
