Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 26 Apr 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 2867.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2860.05 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2860.35 and closed at 2867.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2868.85 and a low of 2829.65. The market capitalization of the company stood at 274,233.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 3566.9 and 2766.05 respectively. The BSE volume for Asian Paints was 68,611 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Asian Paints has dropped by -0.01% and is currently trading at 2861.30. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has decreased by -1.67% to 2861.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.91%
3 Months-7.72%
6 Months-3.34%
YTD-15.9%
1 Year-1.67%
26 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12877.65Support 12836.8
Resistance 22894.2Support 22812.5
Resistance 32918.5Support 32795.95
26 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 11.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
26 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 765 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1195 k

The trading volume yesterday was 35.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 718 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2867.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2868.85 & 2829.65 yesterday to end at 2867.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.