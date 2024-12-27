Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2289.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹2284.15, experiencing a high of ₹2289.9 and a low of ₹2257. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹216,896.8 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹3422 and a low of ₹2266. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 83,728 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-26-december-2024-adani-ports-special-economic-zone-mahindra-mahindra-asian-paints-titan-company-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11735209193208.html
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2277.93
|Support 1
|2248.48
|Resistance 2
|2297.42
|Support 2
|2238.52
|Resistance 3
|2307.38
|Support 3
|2219.03
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 12.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1267 k & BSE volume was 83 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2289.9 & ₹2257 yesterday to end at ₹2261.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend