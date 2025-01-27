Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 2276.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2261.80 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2289.65 and closed at 2276.45. The stock reached a high of 2296 and a low of 2255.20. With a market capitalization of 216,900.30 crore, the stock's performance remained within its 52-week range of 2208.90 to 3394. The BSE recorded a volume of 31,869 shares traded during the day, reflecting moderate market activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 575 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1203 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 543 k & BSE volume was 31 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2276.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2296 & 2255.20 yesterday to end at 2261.80. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

