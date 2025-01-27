Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2289.65 and closed at ₹2276.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2296 and a low of ₹2255.20. With a market capitalization of ₹216,900.30 crore, the stock's performance remained within its 52-week range of ₹2208.90 to ₹3394. The BSE recorded a volume of 31,869 shares traded during the day, reflecting moderate market activity.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 543 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2296 & ₹2255.20 yesterday to end at ₹2261.80. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.