Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 2902.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2867.4 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints opened at 2904.25 and closed at 2902.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 2909 and a low of 2867. Asian Paints has a market capitalization of 274938.42 crore, with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2671. The BSE volume for the stock was 31287 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12901.23Support 12858.03
Resistance 22927.32Support 22840.92
Resistance 32944.43Support 32814.83
27 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 11.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy6677
    Hold12121111
    Sell9101010
    Strong Sell5555
27 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1261 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1533 k

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1181 k & BSE volume was 79 k.

27 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints closed at ₹2902.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2909 & 2867 yesterday to end at 2902.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

