Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints opened at ₹2904.25 and closed at ₹2902.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹2909 and a low of ₹2867. Asian Paints has a market capitalization of ₹274938.42 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2671. The BSE volume for the stock was 31287 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2901.23
|Support 1
|2858.03
|Resistance 2
|2927.32
|Support 2
|2840.92
|Resistance 3
|2944.43
|Support 3
|2814.83
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 11.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Sell
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1181 k & BSE volume was 79 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2909 & ₹2867 yesterday to end at ₹2902.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.