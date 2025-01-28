Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2258.45 and closed at ₹2261.80, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹2277 and a low of ₹2246.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹215855.30 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹3394 and above its 52-week low of ₹2208.90. The BSE volume recorded was 30,455 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2270.43
|Support 1
|2238.88
|Resistance 2
|2289.87
|Support 2
|2226.77
|Resistance 3
|2301.98
|Support 3
|2207.33
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2527.0, 12.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1097 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2277 & ₹2246.80 yesterday to end at ₹2250.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend