Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 2861.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2844.6 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at 2855.45, closed at 2861.55 with a high of 2877.15 and a low of 2837. The market cap was 272752.26 cr, with a 52-week high of 3566.9 and a 52-week low of 2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 63042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 765 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1195 k

The trading volume yesterday was 35.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 718 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2861.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2877.15 & 2837 yesterday to end at 2861.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

