Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today : On the last day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2855.45, closed at ₹2861.55 with a high of ₹2877.15 and a low of ₹2837. The market cap was ₹272752.26 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3566.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2766.05. The BSE volume for the day was 63042 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 765 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1195 k
The trading volume yesterday was 35.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 718 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
29 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2861.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹2877.15 & ₹2837 yesterday to end at ₹2861.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend