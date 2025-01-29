Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2251.70 and closed slightly lower at ₹2251.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2267 and a low of ₹2234.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹214925.30 crore, Asian Paints has a 52-week high of ₹3394 and a low of ₹2208.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 62,077 shares for the day.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.32% today, currently standing at ₹2234.00. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by 24.67%, also reaching ₹2234.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.82%
|3 Months
|-20.69%
|6 Months
|-25.4%
|YTD
|-1.73%
|1 Year
|-24.67%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2260.67
|Support 1
|2227.72
|Resistance 2
|2280.33
|Support 2
|2214.43
|Resistance 3
|2293.62
|Support 3
|2194.77
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2527.0, 12.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 959 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1214 k
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 897 k & BSE volume was 62 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2251.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2267 & ₹2234.75 yesterday to end at ₹2243.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend