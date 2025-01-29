Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 29 2025 09:24:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.75 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 732.55 0.56%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.65 -0.14%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 308.10 1.50%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.00 0.31%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 2251.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2243.95 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2251.70 and closed slightly lower at 2251.65. The stock reached a high of 2267 and a low of 2234.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 214925.30 crore, Asian Paints has a 52-week high of 3394 and a low of 2208.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 62,077 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:20:27 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has decreased by 0.32% today, currently standing at 2234.00. Over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by 24.67%, also reaching 2234.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.82%
3 Months-20.69%
6 Months-25.4%
YTD-1.73%
1 Year-24.67%
29 Jan 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12260.67Support 12227.72
Resistance 22280.33Support 22214.43
Resistance 32293.62Support 32194.77
29 Jan 2025, 08:33:49 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2527.0, 12.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2080.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111110
    Strong Sell5555
29 Jan 2025, 08:18:50 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 959 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1214 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 897 k & BSE volume was 62 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:03:22 AM IST

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2251.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2267 & 2234.75 yesterday to end at 2243.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue