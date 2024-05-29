Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 29 May 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 2873.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2910.45 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints opened at 2875, closed at 2873.2, with a high of 2919.8 and a low of 2862.55 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 279066.23 crore. The 52-week high was at 3566.9 and the 52-week low was at 2671. The BSE volume for the day was 93401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:38 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 9.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy6677
    Hold12121111
    Sell9101010
    Strong Sell5555
29 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 890 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1499 k

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 817 k & BSE volume was 73 k.

29 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: Asian Paints closed at ₹2873.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2919.8 & 2862.55 yesterday to end at 2873.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

