Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints opened at ₹2875, closed at ₹2873.2, with a high of ₹2919.8 and a low of ₹2862.55 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹279066.23 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹3566.9 and the 52-week low was at ₹2671. The BSE volume for the day was 93401 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3200.0, 9.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2410.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Sell
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 817 k & BSE volume was 73 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2919.8 & ₹2862.55 yesterday to end at ₹2873.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.