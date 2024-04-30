Active Stocks
Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints closed today at ₹2871.3, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2868.1

44 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Asian Paints stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 2868.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2871.3 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Stock Price TodayPremium
Asian Paints Stock Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at 2840 and closed at 2844.6 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 2873.8 and a low of 2837.15. The market capitalization of Asian Paints was 275005.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 3566.9 and 2766.05 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 53343 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01:08 PM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

Asian Paints has a 7.10% MF holding & 15.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.29% in december to 7.10% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.32% in december to 15.89% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:32:18 PM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

Asian Paints has a ROE of 27.56% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 25.84% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 31.75% and 28.84% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:08:22 PM IST

Asian Paints share price Live : Financial performance

Asian Paints has shown an EPS growth of 17.75% and a revenue growth of 19.50% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 355513.10 cr, which is 3.08% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 3.86% and a profit growth of 7.58% for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:32:17 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 11.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
30 Apr 2024, 06:03:03 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Asian Paints' stock price rose by 0.11% to reach 2871.3, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. SRF and Linde India are declining, whereas Pidilite Industries and Solar Industries India are seeing an increase. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2871.33.20.113566.92766.05275414.46
Pidilite Industries3045.023.850.793073.22293.1154781.69
Solar Industries India8982.0144.651.649429.13456.9581278.17
SRF2619.15-17.95-0.682687.352050.077638.11
Linde India8266.3-29.25-0.358480.03803.5770498.49
30 Apr 2024, 05:31:58 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock's price ranged from a low of 2850.5 to a high of 2910.95 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:34:18 PM IST

Asian Paints share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.19%; Futures open interest increased by 2.65%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates a possible positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:53:00 PM IST

Asian Paints share price update :Asian Paints closed today at ₹2871.3, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹2868.1

Asian Paints share price closed the day at 2871.3 - a 0.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2904.37 , 2936.68 , 2961.37. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2847.37 , 2822.68 , 2790.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:36:01 PM IST

Asian Paints Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:16:41 PM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2873, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹2868.1

Asian Paints share price is at 2873 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2846.32 and 2881.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2846.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2881.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 03:01:01 PM IST

Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:55:36 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2832.59
10 Days2850.95
20 Days2854.05
50 Days2885.50
100 Days3050.26
300 Days3137.36
30 Apr 2024, 02:52:13 PM IST

Asian Paints share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 99.98% higher than yesterday

The volume of Asian Paints traded until 2 PM has increased by 99.98% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 2889.7, up by 0.75%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a possible further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:40:48 PM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints reached a peak of 2904.3 and a low of 2886.35 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2895.17 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 2889.53 and 2885.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12899.92Support 12881.97
Resistance 22911.08Support 22875.18
Resistance 32917.87Support 32864.02
30 Apr 2024, 02:14:58 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 10.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
30 Apr 2024, 02:02:16 PM IST

Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2891.6, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹2868.1

The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of 2881.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2895.08. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2895.08 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:46:34 PM IST

Asian Paints share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 107.54% higher than yesterday

The volume of Asian Paints traded by 1 PM is 107.54% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 2901.8, up by 1.17%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:33:47 PM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2907.05 and 2895.7 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2895.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2907.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12904.97Support 12895.17
Resistance 22909.13Support 22889.53
Resistance 32914.77Support 32885.37
30 Apr 2024, 01:11:17 PM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.93%; Futures open interest increased by 1.71%

A rise in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:00:46 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Today's Price range

Asian Paints stock hit a low of 2850.5 and a high of 2910.95 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:45:44 PM IST

Asian Paints share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 107.43% higher than yesterday

The volume of Asian Paints traded by 12 AM has increased by 107.43% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 2900.5, up by 1.13%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:33:05 PM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2911.15 and 2900.35 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 2900.35 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2911.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12907.05Support 12895.7
Resistance 22913.2Support 22890.5
Resistance 32918.4Support 32884.35
30 Apr 2024, 12:22:46 PM IST

Asian Paints Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2832.59
10 Days2850.95
20 Days2854.05
50 Days2885.50
100 Days3050.26
300 Days3137.36
30 Apr 2024, 12:16:10 PM IST

Asian Paints share price update :Asian Paints trading at ₹2899.55, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹2868.1

The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of 2881.27 & second resistance of 2895.08 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2916.22. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 2916.22 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 11:49:17 AM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 118.82% higher than yesterday

The volume of Asian Paints traded by 11 AM is 118.82% higher than yesterday, with the price at 2902.7, up by 1.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:36:43 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2913.23 and 2884.83 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2884.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2913.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12911.15Support 12900.35
Resistance 22916.45Support 22894.85
Resistance 32921.95Support 32889.55
30 Apr 2024, 11:21:32 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints trading at ₹2908, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹2868.1

The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of 2881.27 & second resistance of 2895.08 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2916.22. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 2916.22 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 11:16:20 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 10.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
30 Apr 2024, 11:15:48 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Asian Paints stock has increased by 1.29% to reach 2905, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, such as Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, SRF, and Linde India, are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.46% and 0.41% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2905.036.91.293566.92766.05278646.96
Pidilite Industries3032.5511.40.383073.22293.1154148.83
Solar Industries India8950.0112.651.279429.13456.9580988.6
SRF2637.450.350.012687.352050.078180.57
Linde India8308.512.950.168480.03803.5770858.39
30 Apr 2024, 10:47:51 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 54.08% higher than yesterday

The volume of Asian Paints traded up to 10 AM is 54.08% higher than yesterday, with the price at 2907.5, up by 1.37%. Volume traded, along with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:34:40 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Asian Paints touched a high of 2904.9 & a low of 2876.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12913.23Support 12884.83
Resistance 22923.27Support 22866.47
Resistance 32941.63Support 32856.43
30 Apr 2024, 10:13:15 AM IST

Asian Paints Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:57:57 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Asian Paints' stock price rose by 0.62% to reach 2885.95, outperforming its peers. Among its peers, Linde India is experiencing a decline, while Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, and SRF are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Asian Paints2885.9517.850.623566.92766.05276819.69
Pidilite Industries3034.613.450.453073.22293.1154253.04
Solar Industries India8841.654.30.059429.13456.9580008.14
SRF2644.06.90.262687.352050.078374.73
Linde India8294.85-0.7-0.018480.03803.5770741.98
30 Apr 2024, 09:45:26 AM IST

Asian Paints share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.11%; Futures open interest increased by 0.05%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Asian Paints indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:37:55 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Today :Asian Paints trading at ₹2885.15, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹2868.1

The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of 2881.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2895.08. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 2895.08 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:20:06 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Price Analysis

The price of Asian Paints shares has increased by 0.25% today, reaching 2875.30. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by -1.18% to 2875.30. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a significant rise of 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.93%
3 Months-7.15%
6 Months-3.33%
YTD-15.7%
1 Year-1.18%
30 Apr 2024, 08:51:00 AM IST

Asian Paints share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12881.27Support 12846.32
Resistance 22895.08Support 22825.18
Resistance 32916.22Support 32811.37
30 Apr 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

Asian Paints share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3200.0, 11.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2410.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy7777
    Hold11111112
    Sell10101010
    Strong Sell5554
30 Apr 2024, 08:19:21 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Today : Asian Paints volume yesterday was 619 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1111 k

The trading volume yesterday was 44.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 566 k & BSE volume was 53 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00:53 AM IST

Asian Paints share price Live :Asian Paints closed at ₹2844.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2873.8 & 2837.15 yesterday to end at 2844.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

