Asian Paints share price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints closed today at 2871.3, up 0.11% from yesterday's 2868.1

Asian Paints Share Price Today : Asian Paints opened at ₹2840 and closed at ₹2844.6 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹2873.8 and a low of ₹2837.15. The market capitalization of Asian Paints was ₹275005.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹3566.9 and ₹2766.05 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 53343 shares.
Asian Paints has a 7.10% MF holding & 15.89% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.29% in december to 7.10% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.32% in december to 15.89% in march quarter.
Asian Paints has a ROE of 27.56% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 25.84% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 31.75% and 28.84% respectively.
Asian Paints has shown an EPS growth of 17.75% and a revenue growth of 19.50% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 355513.10 cr, which is 3.08% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 3.86% and a profit growth of 7.58% for the fourth quarter.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Today, Asian Paints' stock price rose by 0.11% to reach ₹2871.3, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. SRF and Linde India are declining, whereas Pidilite Industries and Solar Industries India are seeing an increase. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2871.3
|3.2
|0.11
|3566.9
|2766.05
|275414.46
|Pidilite Industries
|3045.0
|23.85
|0.79
|3073.2
|2293.1
|154781.69
|Solar Industries India
|8982.0
|144.65
|1.64
|9429.1
|3456.95
|81278.17
|SRF
|2619.15
|-17.95
|-0.68
|2687.35
|2050.0
|77638.11
|Linde India
|8266.3
|-29.25
|-0.35
|8480.0
|3803.57
|70498.49
Asian Paints stock's price ranged from a low of ₹2850.5 to a high of ₹2910.95 on the current day.
An increase in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates a possible positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Asian Paints share price closed the day at ₹2871.3 - a 0.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2904.37 , 2936.68 , 2961.37. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2847.37 , 2822.68 , 2790.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Asian Paints share price is at ₹2873 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2846.32 and ₹2881.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2846.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2881.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2832.59
|10 Days
|2850.95
|20 Days
|2854.05
|50 Days
|2885.50
|100 Days
|3050.26
|300 Days
|3137.36
The volume of Asian Paints traded until 2 PM has increased by 99.98% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2889.7, up by 0.75%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a possible further decline in prices.
Asian Paints reached a peak of 2904.3 and a low of 2886.35 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2895.17 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 2889.53 and 2885.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2899.92
|Support 1
|2881.97
|Resistance 2
|2911.08
|Support 2
|2875.18
|Resistance 3
|2917.87
|Support 3
|2864.02
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2881.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2895.08. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2895.08 then there can be further positive price movement.
The volume of Asian Paints traded by 1 PM is 107.54% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹2901.8, up by 1.17%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2907.05 and 2895.7 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2895.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2907.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2904.97
|Support 1
|2895.17
|Resistance 2
|2909.13
|Support 2
|2889.53
|Resistance 3
|2914.77
|Support 3
|2885.37
A rise in futures price and open interest in Asian Paints indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Asian Paints stock hit a low of ₹2850.5 and a high of ₹2910.95 on the current trading day.
The volume of Asian Paints traded by 12 AM has increased by 107.43% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2900.5, up by 1.13%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 2911.15 and 2900.35 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 2900.35 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2911.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2907.05
|Support 1
|2895.7
|Resistance 2
|2913.2
|Support 2
|2890.5
|Resistance 3
|2918.4
|Support 3
|2884.35
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Asian Paints share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2832.59
|10 Days
|2850.95
|20 Days
|2854.05
|50 Days
|2885.50
|100 Days
|3050.26
|300 Days
|3137.36
The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2881.27 & second resistance of ₹2895.08 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2916.22. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹2916.22 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
The volume of Asian Paints traded by 11 AM is 118.82% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹2902.7, up by 1.21%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 2913.23 and 2884.83 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2884.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2913.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2911.15
|Support 1
|2900.35
|Resistance 2
|2916.45
|Support 2
|2894.85
|Resistance 3
|2921.95
|Support 3
|2889.55
The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2881.27 & second resistance of ₹2895.08 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2916.22. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹2916.22 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Today, Asian Paints stock has increased by 1.29% to reach ₹2905, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, such as Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, SRF, and Linde India, are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.46% and 0.41% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2905.0
|36.9
|1.29
|3566.9
|2766.05
|278646.96
|Pidilite Industries
|3032.55
|11.4
|0.38
|3073.2
|2293.1
|154148.83
|Solar Industries India
|8950.0
|112.65
|1.27
|9429.1
|3456.95
|80988.6
|SRF
|2637.45
|0.35
|0.01
|2687.35
|2050.0
|78180.57
|Linde India
|8308.5
|12.95
|0.16
|8480.0
|3803.57
|70858.39
The volume of Asian Paints traded up to 10 AM is 54.08% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹2907.5, up by 1.37%. Volume traded, along with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Asian Paints touched a high of 2904.9 & a low of 2876.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2913.23
|Support 1
|2884.83
|Resistance 2
|2923.27
|Support 2
|2866.47
|Resistance 3
|2941.63
|Support 3
|2856.43
Today, Asian Paints' stock price rose by 0.62% to reach ₹2885.95, outperforming its peers. Among its peers, Linde India is experiencing a decline, while Pidilite Industries, Solar Industries India, and SRF are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Asian Paints
|2885.95
|17.85
|0.62
|3566.9
|2766.05
|276819.69
|Pidilite Industries
|3034.6
|13.45
|0.45
|3073.2
|2293.1
|154253.04
|Solar Industries India
|8841.65
|4.3
|0.05
|9429.1
|3456.95
|80008.14
|SRF
|2644.0
|6.9
|0.26
|2687.35
|2050.0
|78374.73
|Linde India
|8294.85
|-0.7
|-0.01
|8480.0
|3803.57
|70741.98
An increase in futures price and open interest for Asian Paints indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
The current market price of Asian Paints has surpassed the first resistance of ₹2881.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2895.08. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹2895.08 then there can be further positive price movement.
The price of Asian Paints shares has increased by 0.25% today, reaching ₹2875.30. However, over the past year, the price of Asian Paints shares has declined by -1.18% to ₹2875.30. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a significant rise of 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.93%
|3 Months
|-7.15%
|6 Months
|-3.33%
|YTD
|-15.7%
|1 Year
|-1.18%
The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2881.27
|Support 1
|2846.32
|Resistance 2
|2895.08
|Support 2
|2825.18
|Resistance 3
|2916.22
|Support 3
|2811.37
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 44.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 566 k & BSE volume was 53 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2873.8 & ₹2837.15 yesterday to end at ₹2844.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
