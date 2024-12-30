Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2274.75 and closed at ₹2261.40, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2290.10 and a low of ₹2261.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹217,759.6 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹3422 and a 52-week low of ₹2257. The BSE volume recorded was 52,015 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has remained unchanged at ₹2270.90, reflecting a gain of 0.00% today. However, over the past year, Asian Paints' shares have decreased by -33.14%, also settling at ₹2270.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.89%
|3 Months
|-25.4%
|6 Months
|-22.13%
|YTD
|-33.24%
|1 Year
|-33.14%
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2287.85
|Support 1
|2257.1
|Resistance 2
|2304.7
|Support 2
|2243.2
|Resistance 3
|2318.6
|Support 3
|2226.35
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2550.0, 12.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3750.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 822 k & BSE volume was 52 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2290.1 & ₹2261.6 yesterday to end at ₹2274. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend