Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 2261.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2274 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2274.75 and closed at 2261.40, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 2290.10 and a low of 2261.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 217,759.6 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 3422 and a 52-week low of 2257. The BSE volume recorded was 52,015 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Asian Paints has remained unchanged at 2270.90, reflecting a gain of 0.00% today. However, over the past year, Asian Paints' shares have decreased by -33.14%, also settling at 2270.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.89%
3 Months-25.4%
6 Months-22.13%
YTD-33.24%
1 Year-33.14%
30 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12287.85Support 12257.1
Resistance 22304.7Support 22243.2
Resistance 32318.6Support 32226.35
30 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2550.0, 12.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2080.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3750.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold10101012
    Sell11111110
    Strong Sell5555
30 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 874 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1503 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 822 k & BSE volume was 52 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2261.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2290.1 & 2261.6 yesterday to end at 2274. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

