Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2244.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹2241.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2248.35 and a low of ₹2212.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹213,137.30 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹3394 and a 52-week low of ₹2208.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 30,061 shares for Asian Paints.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1281 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2248.35 & ₹2212.85 yesterday to end at ₹2221.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend