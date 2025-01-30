Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2025, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 2241.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2221.65 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2244.85 and closed slightly lower at 2241.25. The stock reached a high of 2248.35 and a low of 2212.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 213,137.30 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 3394 and a 52-week low of 2208.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 30,061 shares for Asian Paints.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints volume yesterday was 1311 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1223 k

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1281 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2241.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2248.35 & 2212.85 yesterday to end at 2221.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.