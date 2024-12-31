Hello User
Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Asian Paints stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 2270.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2286.5 per share. Investors should monitor Asian Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at 2299.6 and closed at 2270.9, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 2299.6 and a low of 2256.9 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of 219,375 crore. Its 52-week high is 3422, while the 52-week low is 2257. The BSE volume for the day was 29,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: Asian Paints closed at ₹2270.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2299.6 & 2256.9 yesterday to end at 2286.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

