Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2299.6 and closed at ₹2270.9, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2299.6 and a low of ₹2256.9 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹219,375 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹3422, while the 52-week low is ₹2257. The BSE volume for the day was 29,652 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
