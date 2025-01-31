Asian Paints Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Asian Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Asian Paints opened at ₹2229.45 and closed at ₹2221.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2259 and a low of ₹2215.95. With a market capitalization of ₹215,697.10 crore, the stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹3394 and ₹2208.90, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 25,118 shares, indicating moderate activity in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Asian Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2268.7
|Support 1
|2224.45
|Resistance 2
|2286.1
|Support 2
|2197.6
|Resistance 3
|2312.95
|Support 3
|2180.2
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2527.0, 12.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2080.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1155 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Asian Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2259 & ₹2215.95 yesterday to end at ₹2250.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend