Atishay Share Price Live blog for 20 Oct 2023

On the last day, Atishay's stock opened at ₹46.97 and closed at ₹45.3. The stock reached a high of ₹46.97 and a low of ₹46. The market capitalization of Atishay is ₹50.51 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹50, and the lowest price was ₹25. On the BSE, a total of 609 shares were traded.

