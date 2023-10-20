Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Atishay Share Price Live blog for 20 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Atishay stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 45.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 46 per share. Investors should monitor Atishay stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Atishay

On the last day, Atishay's stock opened at 46.97 and closed at 45.3. The stock reached a high of 46.97 and a low of 46. The market capitalization of Atishay is 50.51 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 50, and the lowest price was 25. On the BSE, a total of 609 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Atishay Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Atishay share price Live :Atishay closed at ₹45.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Atishay BSE trading, a total of 609 shares were traded. The closing price of these shares was 45.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.