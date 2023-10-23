Atishay share price Today Live Updates : Atishay's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Atishay's stock opened at ₹46.97 and closed at ₹45.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹46.97, while the lowest price was ₹44. The market capitalization of Atishay is ₹48.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹50 and the 52-week low is ₹25. The BSE volume for the stock was 8605 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Atishay share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 45.35 10 Days 45.62 20 Days 42.38 50 Days 38.51 100 Days 36.19 300 Days 33.55

Atishay share price live: Today's Price range Today, Atishay stock had a low price of ₹43.55 and a high price of ₹47.

Atishay share price NSE Live :Atishay trading at ₹43.55, down -4.12% from yesterday's ₹45.42 The current data for Atishay stock shows that the price is ₹43.55. There has been a percent change of -4.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.87, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.87.

Atishay share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap 7Seas Technologies 28.2 -0.31 -1.09 31.45 14.7 42.68 Sylph Technologies 3.36 -0.03 -0.88 5.3 1.25 50.06 Atishay 43.55 -1.87 -4.12 50.0 25.0 47.82 Scanpoint Geomatics 6.91 -0.25 -3.49 12.7 5.84 47.89 Rolta India 2.97 -0.15 -4.81 4.34 1.46 49.27

Atishay share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap 7Seas Technologies 28.2 -0.31 -1.09 31.45 14.7 42.68 Sylph Technologies 3.37 -0.02 -0.59 5.3 1.25 50.21 Atishay 43.55 -1.87 -4.12 50.0 25.0 47.82 Scanpoint Geomatics 7.15 -0.01 -0.14 12.7 5.84 49.55 Rolta India 2.97 -0.15 -4.81 4.34 1.46 49.27

Atishay share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap 7Seas Technologies 28.3 -0.21 -0.74 31.45 14.7 42.83 Sylph Technologies 3.34 -0.05 -1.47 5.3 1.25 49.77 Atishay 43.57 -1.85 -4.07 50.0 25.0 47.85 Scanpoint Geomatics 6.92 -0.24 -3.35 12.7 5.84 47.96 Rolta India 2.97 -0.15 -4.81 4.34 1.46 49.27

Atishay share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.77% 3 Months 41.72% 6 Months 61.98% YTD 33.59% 1 Year 23.93%

Atishay share price Live :Atishay closed at ₹45.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Atishay BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8605. The closing price of each share was ₹45.3.