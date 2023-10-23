Atishay share price Today Live Updates : Atishay's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Atishay's stock opened at ₹46.97 and closed at ₹45.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹46.97, while the lowest price was ₹44. The market capitalization of Atishay is ₹48.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹50 and the 52-week low is ₹25. The BSE volume for the stock was 8605 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|45.35
|10 Days
|45.62
|20 Days
|42.38
|50 Days
|38.51
|100 Days
|36.19
|300 Days
|33.55
Today, Atishay stock had a low price of ₹43.55 and a high price of ₹47.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|7Seas Technologies
|28.2
|-0.31
|-1.09
|31.45
|14.7
|42.68
|Sylph Technologies
|3.36
|-0.03
|-0.88
|5.3
|1.25
|50.06
|Atishay
|43.55
|-1.87
|-4.12
|50.0
|25.0
|47.82
|Scanpoint Geomatics
|6.91
|-0.25
|-3.49
|12.7
|5.84
|47.89
|Rolta India
|2.97
|-0.15
|-4.81
|4.34
|1.46
|49.27
The current data shows that the stock price of Atishay has decreased by 2.25% or ₹1.02. The stock price is now at ₹44.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.77%
|3 Months
|41.72%
|6 Months
|61.98%
|YTD
|33.59%
|1 Year
|23.93%
Atishay stock currently has a price of ₹44.01. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -1.29, which suggests a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Atishay BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8605. The closing price of each share was ₹45.3.
