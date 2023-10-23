Hello User
Atishay share price Today Live Updates : Atishay's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:30 PM IST
Livemint

Atishay stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.12 %. The stock closed at 45.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.55 per share. Investors should monitor Atishay stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Atishay

On the last day, Atishay's stock opened at 46.97 and closed at 45.3. The highest price reached during the day was 46.97, while the lowest price was 44. The market capitalization of Atishay is 48.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 50 and the 52-week low is 25. The BSE volume for the stock was 8605 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Atishay share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days45.35
10 Days45.62
20 Days42.38
50 Days38.51
100 Days36.19
300 Days33.55
23 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Atishay share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Atishay stock had a low price of 43.55 and a high price of 47.

23 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Atishay share price NSE Live :Atishay trading at ₹43.55, down -4.12% from yesterday's ₹45.42

The current data for Atishay stock shows that the price is 43.55. There has been a percent change of -4.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.87, which means the stock has decreased by 1.87.

23 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Atishay Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Atishay share price Today :Atishay trading at ₹43.55, down -4.12% from yesterday's ₹45.42

The current data for Atishay stock shows that the price is 43.55, which represents a decrease of 4.12% from the previous value. The net change is -1.87, indicating a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Atishay share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
7Seas Technologies28.2-0.31-1.0931.4514.742.68
Sylph Technologies3.36-0.03-0.885.31.2550.06
Atishay43.55-1.87-4.1250.025.047.82
Scanpoint Geomatics6.91-0.25-3.4912.75.8447.89
Rolta India2.97-0.15-4.814.341.4649.27
23 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Atishay share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Atishay stock is 43.55 and the high price is 47.

23 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST Atishay share price NSE Live :Atishay trading at ₹43.55, down -4.12% from yesterday's ₹45.42

Based on the current data, the stock price of Atishay has decreased by 4.12% or 1.87. The current stock price stands at 43.55. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.

23 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Atishay share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
7Seas Technologies28.2-0.31-1.0931.4514.742.68
Sylph Technologies3.37-0.02-0.595.31.2550.21
Atishay43.55-1.87-4.1250.025.047.82
Scanpoint Geomatics7.15-0.01-0.1412.75.8449.55
Rolta India2.97-0.15-4.814.341.4649.27
23 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Atishay share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Atishay stock is 43.55 and the high price is 47.

23 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST Atishay share price update :Atishay trading at ₹43.57, down -4.07% from yesterday's ₹45.42

Atishay stock price is currently at 43.57, which has experienced a decrease of 4.07%. This indicates a net change of -1.85.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Atishay share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
7Seas Technologies28.3-0.21-0.7431.4514.742.83
Sylph Technologies3.34-0.05-1.475.31.2549.77
Atishay43.57-1.85-4.0750.025.047.85
Scanpoint Geomatics6.92-0.24-3.3512.75.8447.96
Rolta India2.97-0.15-4.814.341.4649.27
23 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Atishay share price Today :Atishay trading at ₹43.57, down -4.07% from yesterday's ₹45.42

Atishay stock has experienced a decrease in price, with the current price at 43.57. There has been a percent change of -4.07 and a net change of -1.85.

23 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Atishay share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Atishay stock's low price was 43.56 and the high price was 47.

23 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Atishay Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Atishay share price update :Atishay trading at ₹44.4, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹45.42

The current data shows that the stock price of Atishay has decreased by 2.25% or 1.02. The stock price is now at 44.4.

23 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Atishay share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.77%
3 Months41.72%
6 Months61.98%
YTD33.59%
1 Year23.93%
23 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Atishay share price Today :Atishay trading at ₹44.01, down -2.85% from yesterday's ₹45.3

Atishay stock currently has a price of 44.01. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -1.29, which suggests a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Atishay share price Live :Atishay closed at ₹45.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Atishay BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8605. The closing price of each share was 45.3.

