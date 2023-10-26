Atishay share price Today Live Updates : Atishay sees gains in trading today

Atishay's stock opened at ₹45.3 and closed at ₹43.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹45.3, while the lowest price recorded was also ₹45.3. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹49.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹50 and ₹25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 54,242 shares.
Atishay share price Live :Atishay trading at ₹45.9, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹45.3
Atishay stock currently has a price of ₹45.9 and has experienced a percent change of 1.32. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.32%. The net change in the stock price is 0.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.6 units.
Atishay share price live: Today's Price range
Atishay stock's current day's high is ₹47.56 and the low is ₹43.05.
Atishay share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sylph Technologies
|3.08
|-0.27
|-8.06
|5.3
|1.28
|45.89
|Saven Technologies
|43.52
|-2.91
|-6.27
|55.0
|34.3
|47.34
|Atishay
|44.8
|-0.5
|-1.1
|50.0
|25.0
|49.2
|Scanpoint Geomatics
|6.18
|-0.32
|-4.92
|12.7
|5.84
|42.83
|Rolta India
|2.97
|0.0
|0.0
|4.34
|1.46
|49.27
Atishay share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.22%
|3 Months
|39.71%
|6 Months
|55.88%
|YTD
|33.24%
|1 Year
|27.43%
Atishay share price Live :Atishay closed at ₹43.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Atishay BSE, the volume of shares traded was 54,242. The closing price for the shares was ₹43.15.
