Atishay share price Today Live Updates : Atishay sees gains in trading today

4 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Atishay stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 45.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 45.9 per share. Investors should monitor Atishay stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Atishay

Atishay's stock opened at 45.3 and closed at 43.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 45.3, while the lowest price recorded was also 45.3. The company's market capitalization stands at 49.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 50 and 25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 54,242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Atishay share price Live :Atishay trading at ₹45.9, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹45.3

Atishay stock currently has a price of 45.9 and has experienced a percent change of 1.32. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.32%. The net change in the stock price is 0.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.6 units.

Click here for Atishay Dividend

26 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Atishay share price live: Today's Price range

Atishay stock's current day's high is 47.56 and the low is 43.05.

26 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Atishay share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sylph Technologies3.08-0.27-8.065.31.2845.89
Saven Technologies43.52-2.91-6.2755.034.347.34
Atishay44.8-0.5-1.150.025.049.2
Scanpoint Geomatics6.18-0.32-4.9212.75.8442.83
Rolta India2.970.00.04.341.4649.27
26 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Atishay share price Today :Atishay trading at ₹45, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹45.3

Atishay stock is currently priced at 45 and has experienced a percent change of -0.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.3, suggesting a decrease of 0.3.

26 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Atishay share price live: Today's Price range

Atishay stock's low price for the day is 45 and the high price is 47.56.

26 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Atishay Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Atishay share price update :Atishay trading at ₹45, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹45.3

The current data of Atishay stock shows that the stock price is 45. There has been a percent change of -0.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, which suggests a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Atishay share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.22%
3 Months39.71%
6 Months55.88%
YTD33.24%
1 Year27.43%
26 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Atishay share price Today :Atishay trading at ₹46.98, up 3.71% from yesterday's ₹45.3

Atishay stock's current price is 46.98, which has increased by 3.71% or 1.68 points.

26 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Atishay share price Live :Atishay closed at ₹43.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Atishay BSE, the volume of shares traded was 54,242. The closing price for the shares was 43.15.

