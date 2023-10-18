Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul closed today at 6873, down -0.18% from yesterday's 6885.6

22 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Atul stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 6885.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6873 per share. Investors should monitor Atul stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Atul

On the last day of trading, Atul's stock opened at 6975.95 and closed at 6867.3. The stock's high for the day was 6975.95, while the low was 6875. The market capitalization of Atul is 20,340.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8946.6, while the 52-week low is 6469.25. The BSE volume for Atul was 947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Atul share price update :Atul closed today at ₹6873, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹6885.6

Today, the closing price of Atul stock was 6,873, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -12.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 6,885.6.

18 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Atul share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bayer Cropscience5191.0-49.05-0.945544.03922.4523329.44
Sumitomo Chemical India422.01.30.31540.65382.521063.95
Atul6873.0-12.6-0.188946.66469.2520284.81
Vinatiorg1778.0-15.25-0.852193.51693.0518274.65
Navin Fluorine International3676.35-19.2-0.524922.03650.018224.1
18 Oct 2023, 05:37 PM IST Atul share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Atul stock today was 6805 and the high price was 6910.75.

18 Oct 2023, 03:46 PM IST Atul October futures opened at 6903.25 as against previous close of 6881.5

Atul is a stock with a spot price of 6832. The bid price is 6790.0 and the offer price is 6805.0. The offer quantity is 225 and the bid quantity is 75. The open interest is 424350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Atul Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Atul Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 6466.75, while its 52 week high price was 8947.85.

18 Oct 2023, 03:05 PM IST Atul share price NSE Live :Atul trading at ₹6891.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹6867.3

Atul stock currently has a price of 6891.95. It has experienced a 0.36% percent change, resulting in a net change of 24.65.

18 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST Top active options for Atul

Top active call options for Atul at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 7000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 70.0 (-34.82%) & 36.3 (-30.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for Atul at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 6500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 6800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 35.65 (+1.52%) & 140.0 (+18.9%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Atul share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bayer Cropscience5239.1-26.5-0.55544.03922.4523545.61
Sumitomo Chemical India420.70.550.13540.65382.520999.06
Atul6891.9524.650.368946.66469.2520340.74
Vinatiorg1798.0-5.65-0.312193.51693.0518480.21
Navin Fluorine International3695.55-0.35-0.014922.03650.018319.27
18 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Atul share price update :Atul trading at ₹6891.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹6867.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Atul is 6891.95 with a percent change of 0.36. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 24.65, indicating that the stock has gained 24.65 points.

18 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Atul share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Atul stock today was 6875, while the high price reached 6975.95.

18 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM IST Atul October futures opened at 6903.25 as against previous close of 6881.5

Atul stock is currently trading at a spot price of 6883.65. The bid price is 6780.2 and the offer price is 6787.0. The offer quantity is 225 and the bid quantity is 75. The stock has an open interest of 422850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:50 PM IST Atul share price Live :Atul trading at ₹6891.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹6867.3

The current data for Atul stock shows that the price is 6891.95. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 24.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Atul Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Atul share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days6906.92
10 Days6940.46
20 Days7015.92
50 Days7064.43
100 Days6937.62
300 Days7068.08
18 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Top active options for Atul

Top active call options for Atul at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 7000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 72.45 (-32.54%) & 37.5 (-28.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Atul at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 6500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 6700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 39.0 (+7.73%) & 71.3 (+1.06%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Atul share price live: Today's Price range

Atul stock's low price for today is 6875, while the high price is 6975.95.

18 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Atul October futures opened at 6903.25 as against previous close of 6881.5

Atul is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 6883.65. The bid price for the stock is 6820.6, and the offer price is 6827.5. The offer quantity is 75, and the bid quantity is 150. The stock has an open interest of 421125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Atul share price update :Atul trading at ₹6891.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹6867.3

Atul stock has a current price of 6891.95 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 24.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% or 24.65.

18 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Atul Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Atul share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bayer Cropscience5239.1-26.5-0.55544.03922.4523545.61
Sumitomo Chemical India420.70.550.13540.65382.520999.06
Atul6891.9524.650.368946.66469.2520340.74
Vinatiorg1798.0-5.65-0.312193.51693.0518480.21
Navin Fluorine International3695.55-0.35-0.014922.03650.018319.27
18 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Atul share price Today :Atul trading at ₹6891.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹6867.3

The current stock price of Atul is 6891.95, with a percent change of 0.36% and a net change of 24.65. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.36%, resulting in a net gain of 24.65 points.

18 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Atul share price live: Today's Price range

Atul stock's current day's low price is 6875, while the high price is 6975.95.

18 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Top active options for Atul

Top active call options for Atul at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 7000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 90.0 (-16.2%) & 42.0 (-19.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for Atul at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 6500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 6500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 32.0 (+11.6%) & 108.0 (+45.26%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Atul share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1112
Buy1111
Hold3334
Sell2221
Strong Sell3332
18 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST Atul share price Today :Atul trading at ₹6891.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹6867.3

The current data for Atul stock shows that the price is 6891.95 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 24.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.36% and the price has increased by 24.65. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for Atul stock.

18 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Atul share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bayer Cropscience5239.1-26.5-0.55544.03922.4523545.61
Sumitomo Chemical India420.70.550.13540.65382.520999.06
Atul6891.9524.650.368946.66469.2520340.74
Vinatiorg1798.0-5.65-0.312193.51693.0518480.21
Navin Fluorine International3695.55-0.35-0.014922.03650.018319.27
18 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Atul share price update :Atul trading at ₹6891.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹6867.3

The current data for Atul stock shows that the price is 6891.95. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 24.65, suggesting that the stock price has risen by this amount.

18 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Atul share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Atul stock's low price was 6875 and the high price reached 6975.95.

18 Oct 2023, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Atul

Top active call options for Atul at 18 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 7000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 102.0 (-5.03%) & 49.5 (-5.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Atul at 18 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 6500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 6500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 34.0 (+6.08%) & 108.0 (+45.26%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Atul share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bayer Cropscience5239.1-26.5-0.55544.03922.4523545.61
Sumitomo Chemical India420.70.550.13540.65382.520999.06
Atul6891.9524.650.368946.66469.2520340.74
Vinatiorg1798.0-5.65-0.312193.51693.0518480.21
Navin Fluorine International3695.55-0.35-0.014922.03650.018319.27
18 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Atul share price live: Today's Price range

Atul stock's low price today was 6875 and the high price reached 6975.95.

18 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Atul share price NSE Live :Atul trading at ₹6891.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹6867.3

Atul stock is currently priced at 6891.95, representing a 0.36% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 24.65.

18 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Atul October futures opened at 6903.25 as against previous close of 6881.5

Atul stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 6883.65. The bid price for the stock is INR 6881.0, while the offer price is INR 6886.75. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 75. The stock has an open interest of 419,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Atul Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Atul share price Live :Atul closed at ₹6867.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Atul was 947 shares. The closing price for the shares was 6867.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.