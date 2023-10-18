Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul closed today at 6873, down -0.18% from yesterday's 6885.6

Atul share price update :Atul closed today at ₹6873, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹6885.6 Today, the closing price of Atul stock was ₹6,873, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -12.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹6,885.6.

Atul share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bayer Cropscience 5191.0 -49.05 -0.94 5544.0 3922.45 23329.44 Sumitomo Chemical India 422.0 1.3 0.31 540.65 382.5 21063.95 Atul 6873.0 -12.6 -0.18 8946.6 6469.25 20284.81 Vinatiorg 1778.0 -15.25 -0.85 2193.5 1693.05 18274.65 Navin Fluorine International 3676.35 -19.2 -0.52 4922.0 3650.0 18224.1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atul share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Atul stock today was ₹6805 and the high price was ₹6910.75.

Atul October futures opened at 6903.25 as against previous close of 6881.5 Atul is a stock with a spot price of 6832. The bid price is 6790.0 and the offer price is 6805.0. The offer quantity is 225 and the bid quantity is 75. The open interest is 424350.

Atul Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Atul Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 6466.75, while its 52 week high price was 8947.85.

Atul share price NSE Live :Atul trading at ₹6891.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹6867.3 Atul stock currently has a price of ₹6891.95. It has experienced a 0.36% percent change, resulting in a net change of 24.65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Atul Top active call options for Atul at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹70.0 (-34.82%) & ₹36.3 (-30.73%) respectively. Top active put options for Atul at 18 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹6500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹6800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹35.65 (+1.52%) & ₹140.0 (+18.9%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Atul share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Atul stock today was ₹6875, while the high price reached ₹6975.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atul October futures opened at 6903.25 as against previous close of 6881.5 Atul stock is currently trading at a spot price of 6883.65. The bid price is 6780.2 and the offer price is 6787.0. The offer quantity is 225 and the bid quantity is 75. The stock has an open interest of 422850.

Atul share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 6906.92 10 Days 6940.46 20 Days 7015.92 50 Days 7064.43 100 Days 6937.62 300 Days 7068.08

Top active options for Atul Top active call options for Atul at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹72.45 (-32.54%) & ₹37.5 (-28.44%) respectively. Top active put options for Atul at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹6500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹6700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹39.0 (+7.73%) & ₹71.3 (+1.06%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Top active options for Atul Top active call options for Atul at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹90.0 (-16.2%) & ₹42.0 (-19.85%) respectively. Top active put options for Atul at 18 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹6500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹6500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹32.0 (+11.6%) & ₹108.0 (+45.26%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Atul share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 2 Buy 1 1 1 1 Hold 3 3 3 4 Sell 2 2 2 1 Strong Sell 3 3 3 2

Top active options for Atul Top active call options for Atul at 18 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹102.0 (-5.03%) & ₹49.5 (-5.53%) respectively. Top active put options for Atul at 18 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹6500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹6500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹34.0 (+6.08%) & ₹108.0 (+45.26%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Atul October futures opened at 6903.25 as against previous close of 6881.5 Atul stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 6883.65. The bid price for the stock is INR 6881.0, while the offer price is INR 6886.75. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 75. The stock has an open interest of 419,100.

