Atul Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Atul stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 6628.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6602 per share. Investors should monitor Atul stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Atul Stock Price Today

Atul Share Price Today : The stock market data for Atul on the last day shows that the open price was 6600, the close price was 6628.8, the high was 6642.25, and the low was 6520.25. The market capitalization is 19437.45 crore. The 52-week high is 7847.2 and the 52-week low is 6120. The BSE volume for the day was 2162 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Atul closed at ₹6628.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Atul was 2162 shares, and the closing price was 6628.8.

