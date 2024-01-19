Atul Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Atul Share Price Today : The stock market data for Atul on the last day shows that the open price was ₹6600, the close price was ₹6628.8, the high was ₹6642.25, and the low was ₹6520.25. The market capitalization is ₹19437.45 crore. The 52-week high is ₹7847.2 and the 52-week low is ₹6120. The BSE volume for the day was 2162 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Atul share price Live :Atul closed at ₹6628.8 on last trading day
