Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Atul's stock opened at ₹6892 and closed at ₹6885.6. The stock had a high of ₹6910.75 and a low of ₹6805. The company's market capitalization is ₹20284.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8946.6, while the 52-week low is ₹6469.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1562 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.86%
|3 Months
|5.41%
|6 Months
|-1.24%
|YTD
|-17.18%
|1 Year
|-20.96%
The current stock price of Atul is ₹6805.15, representing a decrease of 0.49% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -33.45.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Atul is ₹6825.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -13.45, further confirming the decrease.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Atul was 1562 shares with a closing price of ₹6885.6.
