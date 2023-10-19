Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Atul stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 6838.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6805.15 per share. Investors should monitor Atul stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Atul

On the last day, Atul's stock opened at 6892 and closed at 6885.6. The stock had a high of 6910.75 and a low of 6805. The company's market capitalization is 20284.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8946.6, while the 52-week low is 6469.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Atul Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Atul share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.86%
3 Months5.41%
6 Months-1.24%
YTD-17.18%
1 Year-20.96%
19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Atul share price NSE Live :Atul trading at ₹6805.15, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹6838.6

The current stock price of Atul is 6805.15, representing a decrease of 0.49% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -33.45.

19 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Atul share price Today :Atul trading at ₹6825.15, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹6838.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Atul is 6825.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -13.45, further confirming the decrease.

19 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Atul share price Live :Atul closed at ₹6885.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Atul was 1562 shares with a closing price of 6885.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.