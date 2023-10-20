Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Trading Soars with Positive Returns

On the last day, Atul's stock opened at ₹6949.95 and closed at ₹6838.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹6949.95, while the lowest was ₹6748. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹19,985.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹8946.6, while the 52-week low was ₹6469.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1385 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Atul stock's low price for the day was ₹6768.2, while the high price was ₹6829.15.
The current stock price of Atul is ₹6784.4, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 12.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.19% or 12.8 points. The exact direction of the change is not specified in the given data.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.49%
|3 Months
|5.93%
|6 Months
|-2.63%
|YTD
|-17.99%
|1 Year
|-21.64%
Atul stock's current price is ₹6771.6, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -67. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.98% or ₹67. Overall, the stock price has experienced a slight decline.
On the last day of trading, Atul's BSE volume was 1385 shares, and the closing price was ₹6838.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!