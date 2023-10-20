Hello User
Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Trading Soars with Positive Returns

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Atul stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 6771.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6784.4 per share. Investors should monitor Atul stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Atul

On the last day, Atul's stock opened at 6949.95 and closed at 6838.6. The highest price reached during the day was 6949.95, while the lowest was 6748. The company's market capitalization stood at 19,985.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 8946.6, while the 52-week low was 6469.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1385 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Atul share price live: Today's Price range

Atul stock's low price for the day was 6768.2, while the high price was 6829.15.

20 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Atul Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Atul share price update :Atul trading at ₹6784.4, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹6771.6

The current stock price of Atul is 6784.4, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 12.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.19% or 12.8 points. The exact direction of the change is not specified in the given data.

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Atul share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.49%
3 Months5.93%
6 Months-2.63%
YTD-17.99%
1 Year-21.64%
20 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Atul share price Today :Atul trading at ₹6771.6, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹6838.6

Atul stock's current price is 6771.6, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -67. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.98% or 67. Overall, the stock price has experienced a slight decline.

20 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Atul share price Live :Atul closed at ₹6838.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Atul's BSE volume was 1385 shares, and the closing price was 6838.6.

