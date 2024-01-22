 Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Stocks Plunge as Trade Turns Sour | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Stocks Plunge as Trade Turns Sour

7 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Livemint

Atul stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 6602.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6489.05 per share. Investors should monitor Atul stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Atul Stock Price TodayPremium
Atul Stock Price Today

Atul Share Price Today : The stock of Atul opened and closed at 6602.5 for the day. The highest price reached during the day was 6635.1, while the lowest price was 6470.85. The market capitalization of Atul stands at 19104.9 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 7847.2 and 6120, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3849 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:01:42 AM IST

Atul share price Today :Atul trading at ₹6489.05, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹6602.5

The current data of Atul stock shows that the price is 6489.05, with a percent change of -1.72 and a net change of -113.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.72% and the net change is a decrease of 113.45.

22 Jan 2024, 10:57:33 AM IST

Top active options for Atul

Top active call options for Atul at 22 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of 7000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 6800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 2.0 (-93.57%) & 5.05 (-93.1%) respectively.

Top active put options for Atul at 22 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of 6500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 6400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 99.0 (-7.04%) & 50.4 (-35.71%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43:15 AM IST

Atul share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aarti Industries669.6-9.15-1.35685.85438.0524273.27
Sumitomo Chemical India403.00.350.09495.0371.020115.57
Atul6489.05-113.45-1.727847.26120.019151.63
Vinatiorg1714.951.950.112029.51690.017626.61
Navin Fluorine International3458.046.31.364917.893355.217141.71
22 Jan 2024, 10:42:33 AM IST

Atul share price NSE Live :Atul trading at ₹6489.05, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹6602.5

Atul stock is currently trading at a price of 6489.05 with a percent change of -1.72. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.72% from its previous closing price. The net change is calculated to be -113.45, indicating a decrease of 113.45 in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:21:48 AM IST

Atul share price live: Today's Price range

Atul stock's current day's low price is 6470.85 and the high price is 6635.1.

22 Jan 2024, 10:11:57 AM IST

Atul January futures opened at 6620.0 as against previous close of 6638.6

Atul is a stock with a spot price of 6488.15. The bid price for the stock is 6450.05, and the offer price is 6475.7. The offer quantity is 75, and the bid quantity is also 75. The open interest for the stock is 201450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:55:29 AM IST

Atul Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:51:25 AM IST

Atul share price update :Atul trading at ₹6489.05, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹6602.5

The current data shows that Atul stock is priced at 6489.05. There has been a negative percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -113.45, implying that the stock has declined by 113.45.

22 Jan 2024, 09:35:32 AM IST

Atul share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.81%
3 Months-9.79%
6 Months-5.87%
YTD-7.72%
1 Year-14.83%
22 Jan 2024, 09:15:04 AM IST

Atul share price Today :Atul trading at ₹6489.05, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹6602.5

The current data for Atul stock shows that the price is 6489.05. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -113.45, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 08:00:22 AM IST

Atul share price Live :Atul closed at ₹6602.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Atul was 3,849 shares, and the closing price was 6,602.5.

