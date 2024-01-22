Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Stocks Plunge as Trade Turns Sour

Atul Share Price Today : The stock of Atul opened and closed at ₹6602.5 for the day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹6635.1, while the lowest price was ₹6470.85. The market capitalization of Atul stands at ₹19104.9 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹7847.2 and ₹6120, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3849 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Atul share price Today :Atul trading at ₹6489.05, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹6602.5 The current data of Atul stock shows that the price is ₹6489.05, with a percent change of -1.72 and a net change of -113.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.72% and the net change is a decrease of ₹113.45.

Top active options for Atul Top active call options for Atul at 22 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹6800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹2.0 (-93.57%) & ₹5.05 (-93.1%) respectively. Top active put options for Atul at 22 Jan 10:57 were at strike price of ₹6500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹6400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹99.0 (-7.04%) & ₹50.4 (-35.71%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Atul share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Aarti Industries 669.6 -9.15 -1.35 685.85 438.05 24273.27 Sumitomo Chemical India 403.0 0.35 0.09 495.0 371.0 20115.57 Atul 6489.05 -113.45 -1.72 7847.2 6120.0 19151.63 Vinatiorg 1714.95 1.95 0.11 2029.5 1690.0 17626.61 Navin Fluorine International 3458.0 46.3 1.36 4917.89 3355.2 17141.71

Atul share price live: Today's Price range Atul stock's current day's low price is ₹6470.85 and the high price is ₹6635.1.

Atul January futures opened at 6620.0 as against previous close of 6638.6 Atul is a stock with a spot price of 6488.15. The bid price for the stock is 6450.05, and the offer price is 6475.7. The offer quantity is 75, and the bid quantity is also 75. The open interest for the stock is 201450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Atul share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.81% 3 Months -9.79% 6 Months -5.87% YTD -7.72% 1 Year -14.83%

Atul share price Live :Atul closed at ₹6602.5 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for Atul was 3,849 shares, and the closing price was ₹6,602.5.