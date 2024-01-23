Hello User
Atul Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Atul stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 6602.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6489.05 per share. Investors should monitor Atul stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Atul Stock Price Today

Atul Share Price Today : On the last day, Atul's stock opened and closed at 6602.5. The stock reached a high of 6635.1 and a low of 6470.85. The market capitalization of Atul is 19104.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7847.2, while the 52-week low is 6120. The stock had a trading volume of 3849 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Atul share price Live :Atul closed at ₹6602.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Atul was 3849 shares. The closing price for the stock was 6602.5.

