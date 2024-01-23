Atul Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Atul Share Price Today : On the last day, Atul's stock opened and closed at ₹6602.5. The stock reached a high of ₹6635.1 and a low of ₹6470.85. The market capitalization of Atul is ₹19104.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7847.2, while the 52-week low is ₹6120. The stock had a trading volume of 3849 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.