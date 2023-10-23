comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 11:59:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.3 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201.75 -0.57%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 654.65 -1.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.2 -0.36%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 388.65 -0.84%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

8 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST
Livemint

Atul stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 6674.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6593.5 per share. Investors should monitor Atul stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

AtulPremium
Atul

On the last day, Atul's stock opened at 6789.95 and closed at 6771.6. The highest price reached during the day was 6851.95, while the lowest price was 6608.75. The market capitalization of Atul stood at 19698.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 8946.6, while the 52-week low was 6469.25. The BSE volume for Atul's shares was 4305.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:27:34 AM IST

Atul share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Atul stock reached a low price of 6553 and a high price of 6779.

23 Oct 2023, 11:04:14 AM IST

Atul share price Today :Atul trading at ₹6593.5, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹6674.1

As of the current data, Atul stock is priced at 6593.5. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -80.6, suggesting a decline of 80.6 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:49:07 AM IST

Top active options for Atul

Top active call options for Atul at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 6800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.5 (-49.95%) & 6.05 (-58.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Atul at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 6500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 6300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 55.0 (-0.36%) & 13.65 (-8.39%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:34:21 AM IST

Atul share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bayer Cropscience5020.25-68.5-1.355544.03922.4522562.05
Sumitomo Chemical India409.5-5.15-1.24540.65382.520440.02
Atul6598.25-75.85-1.148946.66469.2519473.92
Vinatiorg1785.3-1.75-0.12193.51693.0518349.68
Navin Fluorine International3578.05-29.25-0.814922.03601.017736.81
23 Oct 2023, 10:28:34 AM IST

Atul share price NSE Live :Atul trading at ₹6598.25, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹6674.1

The current data for Atul stock shows that the price is 6598.25. There has been a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -75.85, which means the stock has decreased by 75.85.

23 Oct 2023, 10:26:05 AM IST

Atul share price live: Today's Price range

Atul stock's current day's low price is 6553 and the high price is 6779.

23 Oct 2023, 10:14:02 AM IST

Atul October futures opened at 6595.2 as against previous close of 6632.0

Atul stock is currently trading at a spot price of 6616.7. The bid price is 6565.9, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 6577.7, which represents the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 75, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 150, representing the number of shares buyers are looking to purchase. The open interest for the stock is 327750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:03:30 AM IST

Atul Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:45:03 AM IST

Atul share price update :Atul trading at ₹6642.95, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹6674.1

The current stock price of Atul is 6642.95, which represents a decrease of 0.47% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -31.15, indicating a slight decline.

23 Oct 2023, 09:44:16 AM IST

Atul share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.78%
3 Months-2.94%
6 Months-4.54%
YTD-19.15%
1 Year-22.8%
23 Oct 2023, 09:20:54 AM IST

Atul share price Today :Atul trading at ₹6675.15, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹6674.1

The current stock price of Atul is 6675.15. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.05. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:01:58 AM IST

Atul share price Live :Atul closed at ₹6771.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Atul BSE had a volume of 4305 shares and closed at a price of 6771.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App