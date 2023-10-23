Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Stocks Plunge in Negative Trading Session

Atul share price live: Today's Price range Today, Atul stock reached a low price of ₹6553 and a high price of ₹6779.

Atul share price Today :Atul trading at ₹6593.5, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹6674.1 As of the current data, Atul stock is priced at ₹6593.5. There has been a percent change of -1.21, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -80.6, suggesting a decline of ₹80.6 in the stock price.

Top active options for Atul Top active call options for Atul at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹6800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.5 (-49.95%) & ₹6.05 (-58.7%) respectively. Top active put options for Atul at 23 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹6500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹6300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹55.0 (-0.36%) & ₹13.65 (-8.39%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Atul share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bayer Cropscience 5020.25 -68.5 -1.35 5544.0 3922.45 22562.05 Sumitomo Chemical India 409.5 -5.15 -1.24 540.65 382.5 20440.02 Atul 6598.25 -75.85 -1.14 8946.6 6469.25 19473.92 Vinatiorg 1785.3 -1.75 -0.1 2193.5 1693.05 18349.68 Navin Fluorine International 3578.05 -29.25 -0.81 4922.0 3601.0 17736.81

Atul share price NSE Live :Atul trading at ₹6598.25, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹6674.1 The current data for Atul stock shows that the price is ₹6598.25. There has been a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -75.85, which means the stock has decreased by ₹75.85.

Atul October futures opened at 6595.2 as against previous close of 6632.0 Atul stock is currently trading at a spot price of 6616.7. The bid price is 6565.9, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 6577.7, which represents the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 75, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 150, representing the number of shares buyers are looking to purchase. The open interest for the stock is 327750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Atul share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.78% 3 Months -2.94% 6 Months -4.54% YTD -19.15% 1 Year -22.8%

