Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Stocks Soar: A Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Atul stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 3.15 %. The stock closed at 6188.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6384.1 per share. Investors should monitor Atul stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Atul Stock Price Today

Atul Share Price Today : Atul's last day open price was 6278.75, with a close price of 6188.95. The stock had a high of 6446.95 and a low of 6179.6. The company has a market capitalization of 18,795.91 crore. The 52-week high for Atul was 7847.2, while the 52-week low was 6120. On the BSE, there were 2973 shares traded for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Atul share price Today :Atul trading at ₹6384.1, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹6188.95

The current stock price of Atul is 6384.1 with a percent change of 3.15 and a net change of 195.15. This means that the stock has increased by 3.15% from its previous closing price and has gained 195.15 points.

25 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Atul share price Live :Atul closed at ₹6188.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Atul had a volume of 2973 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 6188.95.

