Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Stocks Plummet on the Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Atul stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 6415.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6328.75 per share. Investors should monitor Atul stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Atul Stock Price Today

Atul Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Atul's stock opened at 6430 and closed at 6415.2. The stock's high for the day was 6430.45, while the low was 6308.45. The company's market capitalization is currently at 18632.95 crore. The 52-week high for Atul's stock is 7847.2, and the 52-week low is 6120. The BSE volume for the day was 1030 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Atul share price Today :Atul trading at ₹6328.75, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹6415.2

The current price of Atul stock is 6328.75 with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -86.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.35% and by 86.45.

26 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Atul share price Live :Atul closed at ₹6415.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Atul had a volume of 1030 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 6415.2.

