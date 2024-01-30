Hello User
Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Atul stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 6328.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6270 per share. Investors should monitor Atul stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Atul Stock Price Today

Atul Share Price Today : On the last day, Atul's stock opened at 6330 and closed at 6328.75. The stock reached a high of 6357.65 and a low of 6262.35. The market capitalization of Atul is 18459.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7586.95 and the 52-week low is 6120. The BSE volume for the stock was 3984 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Atul share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.89%
3 Months-10.34%
6 Months-7.61%
YTD-12.24%
1 Year-10.27%
30 Jan 2024, 09:24 AM IST Atul share price Today :Atul trading at ₹6270, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹6328.75

The current data for Atul stock shows that the price is 6270. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -58.75, which means the stock has decreased by 58.75.

30 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Atul share price Live :Atul closed at ₹6328.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Atul BSE had a trading volume of 3984 shares with a closing price of 6328.75.

