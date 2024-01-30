Atul share price Today Live Updates : Atul's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

Atul Share Price Today : On the last day, Atul's stock opened at ₹6330 and closed at ₹6328.75. The stock reached a high of ₹6357.65 and a low of ₹6262.35. The market capitalization of Atul is ₹18459.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7586.95 and the 52-week low is ₹6120. The BSE volume for the stock was 3984 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.89%
|3 Months
|-10.34%
|6 Months
|-7.61%
|YTD
|-12.24%
|1 Year
|-10.27%
The current data for Atul stock shows that the price is ₹6270. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -58.75, which means the stock has decreased by ₹58.75.
On the last day, Atul BSE had a trading volume of 3984 shares with a closing price of ₹6328.75.
