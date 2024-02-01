Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 625.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.7 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, the open price for Au Small Finance Bank was 625.55, while the close price was slightly lower at 625.3. The stock reached a high of 640.05 and a low of 621 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 42,580.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 813, and the 52-week low is 548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 224,368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹625.3 on last trading day

On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had a BSE volume of 224,368 shares and closed at a price of 625.3.

