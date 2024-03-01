Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 570.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 571.15 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank, the open price was 571.2, the close price was 570.75, the high was 576, and the low was 564.95. The market capitalization stood at 38,218.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 813 and the 52-week low was 548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 142,584 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹571.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹570.75

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 571.15 with a slight increase of 0.07%. The net change in the stock price is 0.4, indicating a small positive movement in the stock value.

01 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹570.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume was 142,584 shares, and the closing price was 570.75.

