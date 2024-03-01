Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Shares Surge in Positive Trading Trend

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank, the open price was ₹571.2, the close price was ₹570.75, the high was ₹576, and the low was ₹564.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹38,218.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹813 and the 52-week low was ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 142,584 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹571.15 with a slight increase of 0.07%. The net change in the stock price is 0.4, indicating a small positive movement in the stock value.
On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume was 142,584 shares, and the closing price was ₹570.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!