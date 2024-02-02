Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:43 AM IST
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 635.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 643.5 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 644.15 and closed at 635.55. The stock's high for the day was 645.25, while the low was 635.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 43,035.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 813, and the 52-week low is 548.15. On the BSE, a total of 83,984 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:43 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹635.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 83,988. The closing price for the day was 635.55.

