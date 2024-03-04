Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank, the stock opened at ₹578, reached a high of ₹582.55, and a low of ₹573 before closing at ₹575.6. The market capitalization for the bank was ₹38,666.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹813, and the low was ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 10,555 shares traded.

