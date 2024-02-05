Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Shares Plummet on Poor Q3 Earnings

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹644.15 and closed at ₹635.55. The stock reached a high of ₹645.25 and a low of ₹627.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹42,075.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹813 and the 52-week low is ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 167,576 shares.
The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹621.5, which represents a decrease of 1.22% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -7.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.14%
|3 Months
|-16.08%
|6 Months
|-14.87%
|YTD
|-20.12%
|1 Year
|0.58%
The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹629.15. There has been a 0% percent change in the stock price, indicating no significant movement. The net change is also 0, suggesting that there have been no major fluctuations in the stock price.
On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 167,576 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹635.55.
