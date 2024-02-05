Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Shares Plummet on Poor Q3 Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 629.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621.5 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 644.15 and closed at 635.55. The stock reached a high of 645.25 and a low of 627.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 42,075.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 813 and the 52-week low is 548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 167,576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹621.5, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹629.15

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 621.5, which represents a decrease of 1.22% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -7.65.

05 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.14%
3 Months-16.08%
6 Months-14.87%
YTD-20.12%
1 Year0.58%
05 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹629.15, up 0% from yesterday's ₹629.15

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 629.15. There has been a 0% percent change in the stock price, indicating no significant movement. The net change is also 0, suggesting that there have been no major fluctuations in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹635.55 on last trading day

On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 167,576 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 635.55.

